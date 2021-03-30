Odisha: Cop Suspended For Making Pregnant Woman Walk Three Kilometres For Not Wearing Helmet

A senior police inspector from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district was suspended for making a pregnant woman walk for three kilometres to the police station for not wearing a helmet.



The district's Superintendent of Police (SP), while taking cognisance of the matter, suspended the Officer-in-charge (OIC) of Sarat Police Station, Reena Baxala, on Sunday, March 28. She was held responsible for gross misconduct and dereliction of duty.



Reports state that one Bikram Biruli was taking his eight months pregnant wife, Gurubari Biruli, to the hospital for a regular health check-up. While Bikram was wearing a helmet, his wife did not.



Officer Baxala allegedly stopped them during patrolling around three kilometres away from the police station and imposed a fine but Bikram did not have the money. He requested to pay the amount online but the police team did not agree to it. They took him to the station, leaving his pregnant wife stranded on the road.



When her husband did not return for a long time, Gurubari walked down to the station under the scorching heat.



"I was wearing a helmet but my wife was without a helmet for which we were penalised. They took me to the police station after I could not pay the fine in cash. They detained me for more than three hours in the police station," said Bikram.



Later, the couple approached and submitted a complaint to the sub-divisional police officer who initiated strict action against the officer for being apathetic.

