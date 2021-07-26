AP 'Weatherman' Provides Farmers With Forecast Report In Regional Language, Figures In Modi's Mann Ki Baat

As a day-to-day routine, farmers go through the details of weather conditions which helps them plan efficiently. Detailed and real-time, the forecast information helps them track the growth status and stage of the crops. However, having access to this data is not easy and a viable option for everyone.

That's when Andhra Pradesh's Sai Praneeth B came to the rescue. A 24-year-old weather blogger from Tirupati has been providing weather forecast information in Telugu.

A software engineer by profession, Praneeth observed that farmers of his area had to suffer huge losses due to unseasonal weather conditions. He took it upon himself to gather weather data and started analysing them, The News Minute reported. He did develop a keen interest in meteorology in the past couple of years.

Daily Weather Update (26th July 2021)-

=========

ఈ రోజు ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్, తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్రాల్లో అక్కడక్కడ వర్షాలు. మరిన్ని వివరాలను ఈ వీడియోలో చిత్రీకరించాను.

Click the link below:https://t.co/r29UwtdEtu — Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) July 26, 2021

He collects (purchases) the data from verified sources, analyses and translates them into regional languages so that every farmer receives the information. Known as Andhra Pradesh's 'Weatherman', Praneeth also lists guidelines in accordance with the weather —what could and couldn't be avoided to protect crops.



Acclaims For Efforts

The weatherman was recently applauded for his efforts for the welfare of the farmers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday, July 25.

He has accounts on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, with the handle 'Andhra Pradesh Weatherman', where he posts the figures and other information.



Praneeth's work has also been recognised by the UN-Habitat Journal's website, which quoted him as one of the significant individuals who have made media platforms a powerful medium to reach out to varied groups.

