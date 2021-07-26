Human-interest

AP 'Weatherman' Provides Farmers With Forecast Report In Regional Language, Figures In Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Sai Praneeth B, from Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati, observed that farmers of his area suffered huge losses due to unseasonal weather conditions. He took it upon himself to gather weather data, analyse and translate them into regional languages to equip them with relevant information.

The Logical Indian Crew
Andhra Pradesh   |   26 July 2021 11:30 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Devyani Madaik
AP Weatherman Provides Farmers With Forecast Report In Regional Language, Figures In Modis Mann Ki Baat

Credits: Facebook (AP Weatherman) 

As a day-to-day routine, farmers go through the details of weather conditions which helps them plan efficiently. Detailed and real-time, the forecast information helps them track the growth status and stage of the crops. However, having access to this data is not easy and a viable option for everyone.

That's when Andhra Pradesh's Sai Praneeth B came to the rescue. A 24-year-old weather blogger from Tirupati has been providing weather forecast information in Telugu.

A software engineer by profession, Praneeth observed that farmers of his area had to suffer huge losses due to unseasonal weather conditions. He took it upon himself to gather weather data and started analysing them, The News Minute reported. He did develop a keen interest in meteorology in the past couple of years.

He collects (purchases) the data from verified sources, analyses and translates them into regional languages so that every farmer receives the information. Known as Andhra Pradesh's 'Weatherman', Praneeth also lists guidelines in accordance with the weather —what could and couldn't be avoided to protect crops.

Acclaims For Efforts

The weatherman was recently applauded for his efforts for the welfare of the farmers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday, July 25.

He has accounts on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, with the handle 'Andhra Pradesh Weatherman', where he posts the figures and other information.

Praneeth's work has also been recognised by the UN-Habitat Journal's website, which quoted him as one of the significant individuals who have made media platforms a powerful medium to reach out to varied groups.

Also Read: Assam Govt To Launch Water Diversion Project For Brahmaputra To Prevent Floods

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian