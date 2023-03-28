Top 7 Sustainable Resorts In India

Sustainable travel is the need of the hour and we all need to take care of our environment in the best possible way. There are world-class resorts dedicated to reducing carbon footprints, and India isn’t any behind on this note. We have curated a list of resorts for eco-travellers.

Tucked in the middle of the rainforest of Lakkidi, Wayanad Wild by CGH Earth promotes environment-friendly travel culture. They offer a wide arena of environment-friendly activities for their guests. A team of naturalists is dedicated to educating the guests about flora and fauna of the region.



The resort is nested in the middle of a forest, and everything from toothpaste to water bottles; everything is eco-friendly. You will be served boiled and cooled water instead of packaged water. Towels in their bathroom are also bamboo-based and not made of synthetic fabrics. They used more locally grown food, minimizing fuel usage. Staying in this resort is a guilt-free luxurious holiday. While they promote more time with nature, you will find internet only in the lobby where you can sit back, relax, play online blackjack or chit-chat.



Dholkar Resort, Leh

If you’re visiting an arid desert and don’t know where to stay? Consider Dholkar Resort for its location, luxury, and warm hospitality. ​​Dolkhar Resort is inspired by the Ladakhi people, culture, and values. It is a luxury boutique stay promoting conscious and sustainable travel.



As you enter the resort, you will be served the local drink made of Buckthorns. Their mud villas are stacked with locally made cookies and indigenous coffee. For your comfort, they have handloom throws, cotton towels, recycled paper towels, charcoal tooth powder, and handmade soaps without plastic covers.



They offer toiletries by Bare Necessities- a zero-waste service company promoting responsible travel practices. Dholkar aims to reduce the impact of global warming in Ladakh.



The Dune Eco Beach Resort and Spa, Pondicherry

Situated on the Coromandel Coast in Tamil Nadu, this eco-resort features a private beach and a wellness complex. You can realize the dream of staying in a beach bungalow at this seaside property. They are committed to the environment, hence serving organic food to their guests with reusable cutlery and locally sourced ceramics.

The property is equipped with solar water heaters, a wastewater treatment plant, and structures made of reclaimed timbers, ensuring a sustainable lifestyle. This is your chance to live a coastal life with natural elements and a lot of consciousness. Pondicherry is known for its French colony and French eateries, don’t forget to explore them.



The Tamara, Coorg, Karnataka

Planning a monsoon getaway in Karnataka? Coorg should be on top of your list. Coorg is known for its coffee plantations and misty weather. Stay in The Tamara for its dedication towards sustainable tourism and make your holiday count.



You will find glass bottles, an in-house organic farm, locally grown south Indian filter coffee, and lots more that add to sustainable living. Get ready to experience a blend of nature and luxury at its best at The Tamara.



You will only wake up to the breathtaking view of the hills but will be disturbed by the chirping birds and the whistling woods. Don’t forget to carry your hiking shoes to enjoy bird watching and spice trails conducted by the resort.



CoralReef Resort, Havelock

Andamans is surreal and what makes it gorgeous is its pristine coastline. Stay in CoralReef Resort in Havelock situated on Govindnagar Beach and make the most of your island holiday. You won’t find any single-use plastic in this resort and you can choose to eat ‘catch of the day’ straight from the Andaman Sea.



Soak up some sun or relax by the pool, this resort offers both of them. The beach has stunning sunrise views with a swing and loungers for you to unwind in the lap of nature. It also has a rope-based play area for kids and a well-equipped fitness center for adults.



In the evening, you can walk on the sea-bed or witness the magical sunset at Radhanagar Beach situated just a 20-min drive away from this hotel. Don’t forget to try their carrot idlis and caramel pudding, that’s our recommendation from their in-house restaurant.



Estuary by Portrico, Poovar

Kerala is the synonym for backwaters, calmness, and ayurvedic spa! Indulge in all three of them at Estuary by Portrico situated along the backwaters of Poovar Island. Here you will kick start your mornings with the sound of crashing waves and savoring local and continental delicacies for breakfast.

Exquisitely crafted to ensure sustainable living, the opulent rooms of this resort are equipped with world-class amenities without using single-usage plastic. You will find coconut shell bowls on your dining table, wooden cutlery, and ceramic mugs eliminating the use and throw culture.



Their bamboo huts, solar panels, and usage of indigenous species add to their concept of responsible travel. Make memories and leave only footprints, that’s what Estuary by Portrico wants its guests to do.



Jehan Numa Retreat, Bhopal

Heart of India; Bhopal welcomes you to stay at its most luxurious resort- Jehan Numa Retreat. They promote the ‘Farm-to-Fork’ concept in which they grow maximum vegetables and fruits inside the premises and make fresh food using them.



You can enjoy a morning hike in the adjoining national park, play golf at the on-site golf course, or dive into the vast pool. Book a spa massage from their wellness center and feel rejuvenated. No packaged water, open shower, and no one-time use toiletries make it one of the best sustainable resorts to stay in Madhya Pradesh, India.