Each One, Feed One: How This Youth Organisation In Delhi Takes Care Of Stray Animals

There are people around us who go out of their way to help others. Be it individually or together, such good samaritans make the world a better place to live. While a majority work for humankind, many ensure that the voiceless live a life of dignity.

An example of this is a non-governmental organisation (NGO) named 'Perroayuda Welfare Organisation'. Based in Delhi, it aims to help the stray animals around them. What makes them stand out is that it is a youth-based organisation. The volunteers are students up to 25, with the Board of Directors members falling in the age group 21-23.

For The Love Of Animals

A member of the organisation named Navya Jain proudly talks about the endeavour. "Our story goes back to an animal lover in West Delhi, Arpit Mathur. He came across a dog lying down on the footpath, skinny and shivering. He bought some milk and bread to feed him. From there, the journey began," she told The Logical Indian.

Mathur's philanthropic initiative gained momentum. Soon after this, he started to take care of the stray animals in his locality and raise awareness about the need to take care of them. That is when he got the idea to start the organisation. 'Perroayuda' is an amalgamation of two Spanish words - 'Perro' means dog and 'Ayuda' means help. Started in 2019, the NGO officially got registered on July 25, 2020.

Feeding, Rescue And Adoption

Perroayuda's three main activities include daily feeding, rescue programmes and adoption drives. "We encourage and conduct Mega Stray Feeding Drives. Volunteers from across the Delhi-NCR region gather at a pre-decided location and feed all strays in that locality. Our last feeding drive was attended by 73 volunteers from all parts of the region. We put reflective collars on dogs. " Jain explains.

Not only that, the team consisting of over 100 members have rescued over 1000 animals- ranging from dogs, cats, cows, monkeys, etc. Navya Jain further adds, "We get many late-night calls to rescue strays in the most secluded parts of Delhi. We rescue 2-3 strays every day and fund their treatment from donations. Our volunteers raise funds via donations to help with the appropriate medical treatment from the vet. As rescuing strays comes with a cost, we spend anything from 300-7000 rupees per stray for their overall treatment."

The dedicated group did not stop their work during COVID-19. Their feeding drives were confined to the specific localities during the lockdown, which only took this movement forward with enthusiasm.

'Each One, Feed One'

With the motto being 'Each One, Feed One', the Perroayuda Welfare Organisation wants to make the world a safe and better place for the animals. "Our prime motto is to handle the cases very sensitively and provide a safe, kind, and benevolent platform for animals. It is a social initiative that focuses on the contribution of people towards animals who have no one to look after," Jain adds.

The Perroayuda organisation now aims to expand its services around the country. Along with this, they want to encourage and inspire the youth around them. The group organises seminars, webinars and other activities to raise awareness about animal rights. Not only that, they use the power of social media to spread their message around.

