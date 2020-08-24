Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ASEEM job portal saw the registration of over 69 lakh individuals in just 40 days, with the number of individuals who got jobs being a fraction of those who registered.

Over seven lakh people registered in just a week, between August 14 and August 21. However, the number of people who took up jobs during the week stood at only 961.

As per data collated by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on its ASEEM (Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping) portal, only 2 per cent of the 3.7 lakh candidates looking for jobs have managed to get one. Of the 69 lakh migrant workers who registered, only 7,700 could join work although 1.49 lakh were offered jobs.

According to the data, states including Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, face an acute shortage of workers. While the number of candidates scouting for jobs, has gone up by 80 per cent in a week — 3.78 lakh from 2.97 lakh during August 14-21, number of candidates scouting for jobs, has gone up by 80 per cent in a week — 3.78 lakh from 2.97 lakh during August 14-21, the number of candidates who took up jobs has increased by just 9.87 per cent — 7,009 to 7,700 — during the same period, reported The Indian Express.

Data on Assem portal reveals that under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan -- launched in 116 districts by PM Modi in June -- women constitute only 5.4 per cent of the people looking for jobs.

The data shows that of the 514 companies registered on the portal, 443 have posted 2.92 lakh jobs, and of this, 1.49 lakh have been offered to job seekers.

As of August 21, the number of active companies on the portal has gone up to 443 from 419 during the previous week.

Top give sectors which offered about 73.4 per cent of jobs on the portal were logistics, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail and construction.

Over 42 per cent trained/skilled workers who have registered for jobs are from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

Over 77 per cent of the total jobs posted on the portal are in five states—Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

Expressing optimism about the high number of skilled youth in the country, Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, "Our skilled youth will be able to play an important role in accelerating the development journey of India. To accelerate self-reliance and Skill India Mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to connect the youth in the country with new employment opportunities, our ASEEM portal will surely give impetus to our continuous efforts to bridge supply and demand in the market. Our skilled workforce will ensure increased productivity and better outcomes for our industries."

