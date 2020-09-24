Human-interest

Total Of 13,244 Complaints On Child Pornography, Rape, Gangrape In Six Months: Smriti Irani

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights received 420 complaints of child sexual abuse from March 1 to August 31.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   24 Sep 2020 3:36 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Total Of 13,244 Complaints On Child Pornography, Rape, Gangrape In Six Months: Smriti Irani

Image Credits: toiimg, NDTV

Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani told the Parliament on Tuesday, September 22, that a total of 13,244 complaints regarding content related to child pornography, rape and gangrape were lodged by the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal between March 1 and September 18.

The minister in a reply to a question in Rajya Sabha said that through online portals, helplines and other medium, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights received 420 complaints of child sexual abuse from March 1 to August 31. From March 1 until September 15, the Childline India Foundation received 3,941 calls regarding child sexual abuse.

She also said that between March 1 and September 20, the National Commission for Women received 4,350 complaints of domestic violence. In the same period, the number of complaints of crime against women was 13,410, The Indian Express reported.

Smriti Irani, responding to another question, said that the Centre has spent Rs 393 crore since 2014 for advertising the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao" scheme. The scheme aims to improve child sex ratio.

Also Read: Rajasthan: 16-Yr-Old Girl Dies By Suicide, Father Alleges Rape

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

Sumanti Sen is an English Literature graduate who believes "there's just one kind of folks. Folks.".

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian