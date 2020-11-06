Odisha: 74-Year-Old Man Booked For Raping, Impregnating Minor

In a shocking incident reported from Odisha, a 74-year-old man was held by the Jajpur district for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl working at his residence.

According to media reports, the 15-year-old tribal girl was employed as a house help on the residence of the accused in Bhubaneswar for the last two years.

The officials informed that the victim's father has been bedridden from a chronic disease, and her mother and brother worked as contractual labourers. She was pushed into child labour to help assist in the treatment of her father.

In her complaint, the minor alleged that her employer raped her multiple times over the past two years and she was made to return to her home on October 20, after the accused suspected that she was pregnant.

The accused man has been reported to be the father-in-law of an Odisha Administrative Services (OAS) officer who works as a deputy municipal commissioner in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

Odishabytes reported that after returning home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother and decided to file a complaint against the employer. A case was then registered on the charges of rape, criminal intimidation and under relevant sections of the Prevention Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and under sections of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.



"We have conducted all the medical examinations for the girl. Her statement has also been recorded. We are waiting for the ultrasound report to ascertain the exact age of the fetus. Further investigations into the case are underway," said Investigating officer Sangram Kishore.

