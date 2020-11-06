Human-interest

Odisha: 74-Year-Old Man Booked For Raping, Impregnating Minor

In her complaint, the minor alleged that her employer raped her multiple times over the past two years and she was made to return to her home on October 20, after the accused suspected that she was pregnant.

The Logical Indian Crew
Odisha   |   6 Nov 2020 6:35 AM GMT
Writer : Hassan Khan | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Rajath
Odisha: 74-Year-Old Man Booked For Raping, Impregnating Minor

Image Credits: Jagran Josh

In a shocking incident reported from Odisha, a 74-year-old man was held by the Jajpur district for allegedly raping and impregnating a minor girl working at his residence.

According to media reports, the 15-year-old tribal girl was employed as a house help on the residence of the accused in Bhubaneswar for the last two years.

The officials informed that the victim's father has been bedridden from a chronic disease, and her mother and brother worked as contractual labourers. She was pushed into child labour to help assist in the treatment of her father.

In her complaint, the minor alleged that her employer raped her multiple times over the past two years and she was made to return to her home on October 20, after the accused suspected that she was pregnant.

The accused man has been reported to be the father-in-law of an Odisha Administrative Services (OAS) officer who works as a deputy municipal commissioner in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation.

Odishabytes reported that after returning home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother and decided to file a complaint against the employer. A case was then registered on the charges of rape, criminal intimidation and under relevant sections of the Prevention Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and under sections of the Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act.

"We have conducted all the medical examinations for the girl. Her statement has also been recorded. We are waiting for the ultrasound report to ascertain the exact age of the fetus. Further investigations into the case are underway," said Investigating officer Sangram Kishore.

Also Read: Tata Motors Provides Assistance To Underprivileged Students For Clearing Competitive Exams

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Hassan Khan

Hassan Khan

( Remote Intern)

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian