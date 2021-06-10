'No Work Is Small', Says 18-Yr-Old Odisha Girl Who Dropped Out Of College To Deliver Food

The second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has been a double whammy on the marginalised groups. Frequent lockdowns and disrupted economic activities have hit the disadvantaged; many had to take up odd jobs due to the COVID-induced financial crisis.

18-year-old Bishnupriya Swain from Odisha's Cuttack district, who aspired to be a doctor, had to quit her studies in order to help her family tide over the setback, reported India Today.

Bishnupriya's father, the sole breadwinner in the family of five, was working as a driver and had lost his job amid the pandemic. On witnessing the family's struggle, Bishnupriya decided to join food delivery company, Zomato, as a delivery agent.

The publication reported that she learned to ride her father's motorcycle before applying for the job. She was also aware of the safety concerns that entailed the job of delivering food —riding alone during the night and on deserted streets during lockdown to make the deliveries.

She has become the first woman to deliver food in the district. Apart from this, she even tutors kids in her neighbourhood hoping to save sufficient money so that she can pay her college fees in order to continue her education.

"I was studying in Class 12 with science stream. I wanted to become a doctor and serve humanity. Since my father lost his job due to lockdown, life has become tough since then," said Bishnupriya

She shared that she is the eldest among all her siblings and she took the decision to come out and help her father.

"No work is small and I will try my best to keep my family happy and make sure my younger sisters continue their studies," she added.

