Mumbai Boy Forced To Give Up Studies, Sell Tea After Mother Loses Job Amid Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill, halting businesses and massive job losses.



While the entire world is grappling with the impact of the outbreak, a teenager from Mumbai has been forced to give up his studies to earn a livelihood.



14-year-old Subhan started brewing and selling tea at a shop after his mother lost her job. He took to the job in order to ensure that his family tides over the coronavirus-induced crisis and his sisters get access to online classes.

Mumbai: A 14-year-old boy, Subhan sells tea to support his family after his mother's earnings stopped, amid #COVID19 pandemic. She worked as a school bus attendant. He says, "My father died 12 years ago. My sisters study via online classes, I'll resume mine after schools reopen." pic.twitter.com/bwgVMCTkYI — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

According to India Today, Subhan has been making tea at a stall in the Bhendi Bazaar area in Mumbai and delivering it to the nearby areas.



Detailing on his life, the publication reported that Subhan's father had died 12 years ago and since then his single mother had been providing for the family. She had been working as a school bus attendant before the schools were shut amid the rising virus cases.



"My sisters study via online classes, I'll resume mine after schools reopen," said Subhan, while selling tea to his customers in the Mumbai market area.



"My mother is a school bus attendant but schools are closed so we're facing a financial crunch. I make tea at a shop in Bhendi Bazaar and sell it in Nagpada, Bhendi Bazaar and other areas. I earn Rs 300-400 in a day. I give it to my mother and save a little," he added.



