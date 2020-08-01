Madhya Pradesh: Minister Cleans Filthy Toilets Of Commissioner After Woman Complains

In a bizarre incident, Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar on Friday, July 31, cleaned the toilets of the commissioner office in Gwalior after a woman reportedly complained of its filthy conditions.

According to NDTV, the incident occurred during the minister's visit when a woman staff member complained about the squalid unclean washrooms in the premises.

Tomar asked local body officials to provide him cleaning material after which he, along with civic conservancy staff, got down to cleaning the washrooms.

Later, the politician told reporters dirty toilets cause difficulties to all, especially women.

"Our respected father used to say often :- that your birth is only for the public service, and the religion of the public is not only to inform the department with problems, it is also to solve yourself when needed. I am proud that father paramatmā has served me as the public servant of Gwalior. This servant will be working for the development of Gwalior with his body and mind till the last breath," he said on a Facebook post.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi to MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan makes continuous efforts to ensure cleanliness. Offices should be clean," he added. He also mentioned that officials have been directed to ensure toilets etc are always clean and usable in the city.

