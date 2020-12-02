UP: 8-Yr-Old Raped, Murdered In Mathura, Family Alleges Harassment By Police

The family of an eight-year-old girl, who was raped and murdered on Tuesday, December 1, sat on a dharna against the Mathura police alleging that it has picked the wrong person in connection with the case.

The victim's father has accused the police of not probing the matter in the detail, alleging that even though some other persons were involved in the crime, the police arrested a mentally challenged man, reported Times Now.

The girl's family also alleged the police of harassment by questioning them again and again.

The girl was missing since November 26 when she went to pick up dry woods with a neighbour. Her body was found in the forest the next day.

An FIR had been lodged by the police under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The autopsy report of the girl confirmed rape and that she was strangled to death.

A similar incident occurred in Mathura on September 2 when a body of a nine-year-old girl, who went missing on August 31, was found outside Dehrua village.

The post-mortem report confirmed that the girl was raped before being murdered. The girl went missing when she went out of her home to buy some stuff. She was accompanied by a girl of her age who returned to her home alone. When the girl did not return till 10 pm, her father started a search and lodged a complaint with the police at 12.30 am.

The girl who was accompanying the victim told the police that her 38-year-old maternal uncle took both of them on his motorbike and later dropped the girl to her house but took the victim with him.

