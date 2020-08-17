Bihar: Man Refuses To Accept Wife After She Is Raped & Impregnated By Maternal Uncle

A man in Bihar's Katihar district refused to accept his wife after her maternal uncle allegedly raped and impregnated her. The incident took place in a village under Falka police station. The 20-year-old survivor has filed a complaint against her maternal uncle.

The survivor, who is eight-month pregnant, has named four other family members in the FIR, including her maternal grandfather, for beating her and throwing her out of the house.

The woman's grandfather married her off to a man in Purnea district, but she was living at her maternal grandfather's place for more than nine months. Her parents are no more.

Police claimed that they went to the maternal uncle's place, but could not find him there.

"The girl would be produced before a judicial magistrate on Thursday to record her statement," Sunil Kumar Mandal, SHO Falka police station said.

As per the FIR, the woman was raped for months and the accused threatened to kill her if she told anyone.

The police officer said that refusing to take her in, her husband told her to stay with the person whose child she is carrying.

The maternal uncle reportedly agreed to pay Rs two lakh so that she does not approach the police. However, he later said he would rather fight the case.

The girl's maternal grandfather asked the police not to file a case because they have apparently given Rs two lakh to the woman's husband. Currently, the woman is living at her maternal uncle's house.

Also Read: Maharashtra Launches Drive Against Milk Adulteration, Blue Dye To Be Added To Substandard Milk