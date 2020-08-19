Human-interest

Punjab: Man Deliberately Runs Car Over Dog, Booked After BJP MP Maneka Gandhi Shares Video

The accused, identified as Gurjinder Singh, has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Logical Indian Crew
Punjab   |   19 Aug 2020
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: Outlook India

In a shocking video shared by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday, August 18, a masked man can see purportedly running his car over a dog. Reportedly, the dog later died of injuries.

The video was also widely shared on social media and led to the man who was in the business of dog breeding. Later, he was booked for the crime in Punjab's Kapurthala. The accused, identified as Gurjinder Singh, has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In her tweet, Gandhi said, "He is a breeder and seller of dogs for dog fights. This is what he does to dogs when they are no longer useful. This dog died after 30 minutes of being in excruciating pain"

The accused, identified as Gurjinder Singh, has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of a representative of the People for Animals, stated police officials.

Singh, a resident of Dandupur in Kapurthala, is absconding, they said. However, a case has been registered at Talwandi Chaudhrian police station in Kapurthala.

"We have registered a case in this regard," Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said Jaspreet Singh Sidhu, reported The Times of India.

