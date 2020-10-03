Kerala: Maggots Found In Bedsores Of COVID-19 Patient; Doctor, Two Nurses Suspended

In a shocking incident, maggots were found infested in the bedsores of a patient who was discharged from the Thiruvananthapuram government medical college hospital after being cured of the coronavirus infection.

The incident led to the suspension of three health workers including a doctor in-charge of the COVID care facilities at the hospital, stirring protest by the doctors and nurses.

According to India Today, family members of the 55-year-old Anil Kumar had filed a complaint with the state Health Minister KK Shailaja on Sunday, stating that when the health department officials brought him home, they noticed maggots in his bedsores.



Reportedly, KK Shailaja ordered a probe in the matter and also asked the Medical Education Department director to file a report.



"The Director of the Department of Medical Education has been asked to probe the incident and file a report. We will ensure proper treatment for Anilkumar," Shailaja had said in a statement.



Deccan Herald reported that the preliminary probe into the incident found lapses on the part of the three health workers in giving the patient proper medical care and hence the three were placed under suspension on Friday and a detailed probe was ordered too.



The suspension did not go down well with the health workers who staged a demonstration and threatened to go on indefinite stir until the actions against the doctor and nurses were withdrawn. The front line health workers have been working tirelessly to fight the pandemic as the COVID-19 outbreak enters its seventh month.

Anil Kumar, a daily wage labourer, was hospitalised on August 21 after he suffered a fall and was bedridden.



"As his health deteriorated, he was shifted to the ICU. He was tested positive for coronavirus. The hospital authorities asked us to go into quarantine. But when we inquired about the father's condition, they assured us that he is being taken care of well," said his daughter, Anjana.



The Kerala government has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) across the state for a month, starting Saturday, in the wake of surging coronavirus cases.

