Man Booked Under POCSO Act Promises To Marry Minor Victim At 18, Gets Bail

The Madras High Court granted bail to a man who was held under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after he promised to tie the knot with the minor victim once she attains legal age for marriage.

According to India Today, the accused was booked and arrested for impregnating the 17-year-old girl. He was earlier arrested under a number of sections of the POCSO Act including the one pertaining to a penalty for aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a minor

However, the court granted him bail after he promised to marry the victim when she reaches the legal age for marriage. The court's decision reportedly comes after the bench was informed that the minor girl and the man were closely related and "in love".

The accused's lawyer informed the bench that the petitioner and the victim fell in love and had a physical relationship, leading to the girl's pregnancy. The lawyer further implied that the physical relationship was consensual.

The court asked the accused to marry the victim by October 10, 2021, and produce a 'Marriage Registration Certificate' before the concerned police station. If the accused fails to produce the certificate within the deadline, the police can initiate action against him.



Also Read: Over 70% Of COVID Positive Children Are Asymptomatic: AIIMS Data