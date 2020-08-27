Gujarat: 30 Agricultural Labourers Stranded In Rajkot Due To Heavy Rains, Rescued

Gujarat State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Tuesday, August 25, rescued 30 agricultural labourers who were stranded in Bhimora village in Rajkot on Monday evening, August 24, following heavy rain. Gujarat has now received 106.78 per cent of its average rainfall.

After a flooded causeway closed the tracks leading to the farm, the labourers were stranded at the agricultural farm of Ramesh Javiya in Bhimora village of Upleta taluka of Rajkot district.

On Tuesday, they were brought to safety on board an inflatable boat.

Even as the irrigation department continued discharging floodwaters from major dams in Saurashtra, the rain stopped on Tuesday morning in Saurashtra and other parts of the state.

As per a release from the state information department, till 6 am on Tuesday, 242 talukas of the state recorded noticeable rainfall during 24 hours, The Indian Express reported.

Abdasa taluka of Kutch district recorded nine inches of rain, followed by Gondal (7 inches) in Rajkot district. The release further stated that 10 talukas received between four inches and nine inches of rainfall, and 49 talukas recorded two to four inches. While 66 talukas one to two inches, 116 talukas got less than one-inch rain.

