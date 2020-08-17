Human-interest

Lab Technician Rapes 17-Yr-Old Girl Inside Delhi Hospital On Pretext Of Giving Her Job

"We have registered a case under various sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the North Avenue police station," a senior police officer said.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   17 Aug 2020 8:37 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
A lab technician allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl on August 9 inside a hospital in Delhi where she went there to apply for a job. The accused has been arrested.

Police said that the girl got acquainted with the lab technician through her friend. They later became friends.

As the girl was looking for a job, he asked her to meet her at the hospital on the pretext of helping her in this regard. He then took her to his cabin and allegedly raped her.

She returned home and narrated the ordeal to her parents, reported NDTV. She and her mother approached the police and filed a complaint against the man on August 11.

Following a medical examination, the accused was arrested in connection with the incident.

"We have registered a case under various sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the North Avenue police station. The accused has been arrested and we are investigating the matter," a senior police officer said.

