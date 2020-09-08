Kerala: Health Official Rapes 44-Yr-Old Woman Seeking COVID Papers From Him, Arrested

Police have arrested a health official in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram for allegedly raping a 44-year-old woman, who went to get a COVID-negative certificate from him.

As per the complainant, the accused, a junior health inspector, had asked her to come to his house to collect the certificate. At his house, he confined her, tied her up and raped her.

"The official allegedly physically assaulted her, tied her hands and mouth for some time in between, and raped her. The medical examination has been done. Further investigation is underway. A case has been registered under section 376 of the IPC," Circle Inspector Suneesh told NDTV.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has ordered that the official, Pradeep, be suspended from service. A case has also been registered against him by the Women's commission.

This incident comes soon after a driver of the 108 ambulance service was arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl who was infected with COVID-19 and was on her way to the hospital in Kerala's Pathanamthitta.

The incident occurred late on the night of September 5 when the accused was taking two patients, an elderly woman and the 19-year-old to different hospitals in the ambulance.

The police also found that that the driver had a criminal background, with an attempt to murder case against him in 2019.

