A Father's Love: Man Holds Umbrella Over Daughter As She Attends Online Classes Amid Rain

A photo of a man holding an umbrella over his daughter's head while she attends an online class is winning hearts. The photo was shot in Balaka, a village in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, by a journalist.

He said that the girl comes to this place every day around 4 pm, accompanied by her father, Narayana, who waits until she finishes attending her SSLC classes.

"Academics of such students is at stake if they don't find a place with a good network," the journalist told The Times of India.

Poor Connectivity

Although the photograph captures the plights of only one student, almost every other student living there faces the same issue– poor internet connectivity.



Reportedly, some students even have to climb hills and several other difficult places to find favourable network reception. It is not rare for students residing in Ballaka, Guttigar, or Kamila to attend online classes out of their homes. In the Mogra village, some regular online class attendees have even set up tents to protect themselves from the sun and rain.

The network that the residents mainly depend upon is BSNL. However, during power cuts, their mobile tower does not operate. Also, there is a shortage in the supply of fuel needed to run these towers. But for online classes, students need at least a 3G network.



GR Ravi, Principal General Manager, Consumer Fixed Access, BSNL, said, "We're trying to solve it by having Bharat AirFiber internet in areas which do not have bandwidth (sic.)." A study has said that in India only 15 per cent are connected to the internet

