J&K: Photojournalist Thrashed By Security Forces Near Site Of Encounter In Pulwama

A photojournalist in Jammu and Kashmir was injured after allegedly being beaten by the security forces in Pulwama.

Kamran Yousuf was on professional duty when he was allegedly thrashed by the security forces at Marwal in Pulwama where an encounter with terrorists was underway. He sustained leg injuries.

The police said that media persons were stopped because they were moving close to the cordoned area. They, however, did not deny the allegations levelled by Yousuf, NDTV reported.

"Today an exchange of fire took place at village Marwal between terrorists and SFs. Cordon was placed to prevent people from venturing inside as that would have endangered their security. However some media persons tried to move close who were duly stopped," police said in a tweet.

Kashmir Press Club has demanded that the Lieutenant Governor initiate strong action against the incident.

Kashmir Press Club condemned the alleged beating of journalists by police. "Earlier, a multimedia journalist called Kamran Yousuf was injured after police thrashed him. He had to be rushed to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for treatment," the club said in a statement.

