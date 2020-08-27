Human-interest

Uttar Pradesh: Journalist, Family Attacked In Meerut Home By Bahujan Samaj Party Leader

While a case has been registered, one person has been arrested in connection with the incident and search is on to nab the others.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   27 Aug 2020 12:35 PM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credit: News18

A journalist and his family were attacked inside their house in Meerut allegedly by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader on Wednesday, August 26. While a case has been registered, one person has been arrested in connection with the incident and search is on to nab the others.

The assailants entered the house of journalist Naveen Singh, who works for a local newspaper in Meerut, at around 10 pm and attacked him and his family, in Jagriti Vihar colony of the Medical Police Station area.

Both Naveen and his brother Avinash suffered injuries in the attack.

"I received a call from a BSP leader named Raviraj and he said that he wants to meet. When I went out, he held me by my collar and started hitting me. Prince Yadav and Anshu Yadav, who live in this neighbourhood, helped Raviraj. Meanwhile, when elder brother Avinash tried to intervene the attackers broke his head," News18 quoted Naveen as saying.

Raviraj, who Naveen claimed had also threatened to kill him, has been arrested. Anshu and Prince are still absconding, and both have been in jail in the past in a murder case.

