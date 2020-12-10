Jharkhand: 35-Yr-Old Woman Gang-Raped By 17 Men, Women's Panel Seeks Report

Seventeen people have been booked for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Dumka district, said police officials on Wednesday, December 9.

According to reports, the accused held the woman's husband hostage while committing the crime. The police officials also said that one of the accused has been detained based on the statement filed by the woman.

According to a complaint registered by the woman, she was returning from a weekly market with her husband on Tuesday night when the accused stopped them.



"As per the statement of the woman, she was returning with her husband from village market on Tuesday when 17 people intercepted her and took her husband hostage before committing the crime," said Santhal region Deputy Inspector General Sudarshan Mandal.

"The woman said she could identify only one person. We have detained the accused for interrogation. If his involvement is found in the crime, he will be sent to jail," added the officer.

He also informed that a medical examination of the woman has been conducted. The officials are awaiting the results. After the woman registered her complaint, the DIG visited her village along with Dumka superintendent of police (SP) Ambar Lakra.



"We are interrogating the villagers regarding the crime. We are investigating the matter meticulously, as the woman is changing her statement. When I was interrogating her in her village, she said there were five persons involved in the crime," said DIG Mandal.

Expressing serious concern over the case, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked the state police to complete the probe in the case within two months.

"Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police, Jharkhand seeking adherence to guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs of completing probes in two months in cases of sexual assault," the National Commission for Women said.

