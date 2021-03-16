Jharkhand: Head Of Nursing Institute Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Students During 'Tolerance Test'

Jharkhand police, on Saturday, March 13, arrested the director of an NGO-run nursing institute in Khunti district's Tirla after more than 15 students raised complaints of sexual harassment against him.

As per the complaints received by several female students, the accused allegedly used to call girls to a private chamber and sexually harass them, reported India Today. Many have alleged that the director of the institute, Parvez Alam, would grope the students and put his hands under their clothes on the pretext of testing their tolerance.

The complaint was lodged by social activist Lakhsmi Bakhla, who received a phone call from one of the students alleging sexual assault by the institute director over the last several months. Thereafter, other students made similar confessions.

"Among 15 students, 10 came forward and told me that the director, in the name of extra classes, used to call them in their rooms for tolerance tests," Bakhla said in her complaint. "The man used to say the tests were important and that the girls should not tell anyone."

"In the past, the matter was brought to a nurse's knowledge by one of the students. However, the matter could not be raised then," she said.

The director was arrested after the initial probe.

"Police have arrested the director of an NGO, which provides nursing training, for allegedly molesting and harassing nursing students in Khunti district," Superintendent of Police for Khunti Ashutosh Shekhar said.

After an inquiry into the allegations, the police registered an FIR against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (assault or criminal force with an intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).



