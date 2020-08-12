Odisha: Infant Dies In Ambulance, Parents Claim Driver Took Long Lunch Break

In a shocking incident of medical apathy, a one-year-old infant seeking immediate medical attention died in an ambulance in Cuttack after the driver and pharmacist allegedly stopped for a long lunch break.

According to reports, the baby was being taken to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack when the incident occurred.

The parents, Niranjan Behera and Geeta Behera said that their child had developed a diarrhoea-like illness and was admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital on Sunday but as his condition deteriorated, the doctors referred him to SCB Medical College and Hospital. Accordingly, a medical ambulance was arranged for the purpose.

The parents alleged that on the way to the hospital, the pharmacist and the driver took a long lunch break at a dhaba. Even as the child's mother Gita Behera pleaded with them to resume the journey, they ignored her.

"They came after about 90 minutes and by then it was all over. Had the driver and the pharmacist not taken a long lunch-break my nephew would have been alive now," claimed Paramanand Behera, maternal uncle of the deceased child, reported OdishaBytes.

However, Sayan Bose, district coordinator of Ziqitza Healthcare Limited that operates the fleet of 108 ambulances, denied the delay by the ambulance driver. "They had gone for lunch for just 20 minutes," he said.

Geeta, in a complaint lodged with KC Pur police outpost, blamed the driver and pharmacist for the death of her son. Betnoti IIC Ashok Kumar Nayak said a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.

