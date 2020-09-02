Madhya Pradesh: Pressured By School To Pay Fees, Class 10 Boy Ends Life In Indore

A class 10 student in Indore died by suicide because his school allegedly pressured his family to pay outstanding fees. Harendra Singh Gurjar was found hanging at his house in Mahalaxmi Nagar on Monday night, August 31.

"It seems to be a case of suicide. We have not yet found any note or letter, though," India Today quoted sub-inspector Dharmendra Sargaiya of Lusudia police station as saying.

The 15-year-old who hailed from Morena, was living with his brother-in-law Dilip Singh Gurjar here in Indore. According to Dilip, Harendra was under pressure as authorities at the private school he studied in were pressuring him to pay fees.

"We will formally record his statement and investigate the role of the school in this case," sub-inspector Sargaiya said.

Protesting against private schools demanding fees amid the coronavirus crisis, some women last week had stopped the convoy of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chouhan had assured them that appropriate steps would be taken.

