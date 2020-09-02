Human-interest

Madhya Pradesh: Pressured By School To Pay Fees, Class 10 Boy Ends Life In Indore

Harendra Singh Gurjar was found hanging at his house in Mahalaxmi Nagar on Monday night, August 31.

The Logical Indian Crew
Madhya Pradesh   |   2 Sep 2020 8:12 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Madhya Pradesh: Pressured By School To Pay Fees, Class 10 Boy Ends Life In Indore

Image Credit: NDTV

A class 10 student in Indore died by suicide because his school allegedly pressured his family to pay outstanding fees. Harendra Singh Gurjar was found hanging at his house in Mahalaxmi Nagar on Monday night, August 31.

"It seems to be a case of suicide. We have not yet found any note or letter, though," India Today quoted sub-inspector Dharmendra Sargaiya of Lusudia police station as saying.

The 15-year-old who hailed from Morena, was living with his brother-in-law Dilip Singh Gurjar here in Indore. According to Dilip, Harendra was under pressure as authorities at the private school he studied in were pressuring him to pay fees.

"We will formally record his statement and investigate the role of the school in this case," sub-inspector Sargaiya said.

Protesting against private schools demanding fees amid the coronavirus crisis, some women last week had stopped the convoy of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Chouhan had assured them that appropriate steps would be taken.

Also Read: Karnataka: Doctor On COVID Duty Ends Life Due To Work Pressure, CM Yediyurappa Orders Inquiry

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian