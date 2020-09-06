India Registers Over 90,000 Cases In 24 Hours, COVID-19 Tally Crosses 41 Lakh-Mark

India on Sunday, September 6 reported its biggest-single day surge in coronavirus cases at 90,633 which took a total tally of infections to over 41 lakh.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 41,13,812. Of the total infections, 31,80,865 have been recovered while one case has been migrated from the country. There are 8,62,320 active cases of COVID-19, according to the data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The death toll has increased to 70,626 in the country with 1,065 more persons succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours as per the data.

"India's COVID-19 tally crosses 41 lakh mark with a single-day spike of 90,633 new cases and 1,065 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 41,13,812 including 8,62,320 active cases, 31,80,866 cured/discharged/migrated and 70,626 deaths," said the ministry.

Stressing on the recoveries from coronavirus, the Ministry said, "The highest ever single-day recoveries of 70,072 were recorded on September 5 and currently, the recovery rate is 77.23 per cent. This has also led to the declining Case Fatality Rate (CFR), which stands at a new low of 1.73 per cent."

#IndiaFightsCorona



There has been a steep exponential rise in #COVID19 recoveries- from 50,000 in May to 30 lakh in Sept.



The daily number of Recovered Patients has crossed 70,000.



More than 3/4 of the total cases have recovered. pic.twitter.com/4oKksdFeQj — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) September 6, 2020



Responsive, collaborative and effective measures right from early identification through aggressive TESTING to efficient TRACKING and comprehensive TREATMENT have collectively led to these encouraging outcomes.#COVID19 — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) September 6, 2020

"There has been a steep exponential rise in COVID19 recoveries- from 50,000 in May to over 30 lakh in September. The total number of recoveries have crossed 31 lakh and it stands at 31,07,223," the ministry tweeted.

Also Read: COVID-19 Pandemic To Push 47 Million More Women, Girls Into Extreme Poverty By 2021: United Nations