Ukraine Crisis: Amid War, Here's How Indian, Pakistani Students Came To Each Other's Rescue

The last seven days have been harrowing for Ukraine and the world. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has refused to die down, and students from various nations have become one of the prime sufferers amid the dispute. None of the people sitting in the different countries knows what impact war has on their minds.

However, the people of two nations who have been at odds politically, socially, economically and share a significant history have come to each other's rescue directly and indirectly.

Indian Flag To Rescue

India's global stand has been recognised in the conflict. The national flag came to the rescue of not only the Indians stranded in Ukraine but also the Pakistani and Turkish students to flee the war-torn country.

Reportedly, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had advised Indian students to place the national flag on their vehicles for a safe evacuation. T was also followed by other students who sought their safety. The Indian students informed that the flag helped them and some Pakistani and Turkish students in securely crossing various checkpoints.

"We were told in Ukraine that if we carry an Indian flag with us, we won't have any problems," a medical student told ANI. Another student elaborated how he bought spray paints from the markets to make an Indian flag by themselves. The students were elated to realise that their flag could help other nationals as well.

Pakistani Students Help Indian Nationals



In a video widely circulated on social media, an Indian student said that Pakistani officials looked after them in Lviv. "You can see these all are Pakistani students here; only four Indians are here, and the rest are Pakistanis," he says while eating the meal they were served.

The student claimed no Indian official was present at the embassy when they arrived at Kharkiv from Lviv.

