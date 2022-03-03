All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Ukraine Crisis: Amid War, Heres How Indian, Pakistani Students Came To Each Others Rescue

Credits: Times of India, Twitter

Human-interest

Ukraine Crisis: Amid War, Here's How Indian, Pakistani Students Came To Each Other's Rescue

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik  (Digital Journalist) 

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

India,  3 March 2022 1:29 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The Indian national flag came to the rescue of not only the Indians stranded in Ukraine but also the Pakistani and Turkish students to flee the war-torn country. In Lviv, an Indian student said that Pakistani officials looked after them.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The last seven days have been harrowing for Ukraine and the world. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has refused to die down, and students from various nations have become one of the prime sufferers amid the dispute. None of the people sitting in the different countries knows what impact war has on their minds.

However, the people of two nations who have been at odds politically, socially, economically and share a significant history have come to each other's rescue directly and indirectly.

Indian Flag To Rescue

India's global stand has been recognised in the conflict. The national flag came to the rescue of not only the Indians stranded in Ukraine but also the Pakistani and Turkish students to flee the war-torn country.

Reportedly, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had advised Indian students to place the national flag on their vehicles for a safe evacuation. T was also followed by other students who sought their safety. The Indian students informed that the flag helped them and some Pakistani and Turkish students in securely crossing various checkpoints.

"We were told in Ukraine that if we carry an Indian flag with us, we won't have any problems," a medical student told ANI. Another student elaborated how he bought spray paints from the markets to make an Indian flag by themselves. The students were elated to realise that their flag could help other nationals as well.

Pakistani Students Help Indian Nationals

In a video widely circulated on social media, an Indian student said that Pakistani officials looked after them in Lviv. "You can see these all are Pakistani students here; only four Indians are here, and the rest are Pakistanis," he says while eating the meal they were served.

The student claimed no Indian official was present at the embassy when they arrived at Kharkiv from Lviv.

Also Read: Indian Students Given 4 Hrs To Leave Kharkiv, Raged At Indian Embassy's Short Notice

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
India 
Pakistan 
students 
Russia Ukraine conflict 
indian flag 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X