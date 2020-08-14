Human-interest

To Pacify Villagers, Goa Diverts 45,000 Square Metres Of IIT Campus Land For Temple Construction

The locals of Guleli village objected to the construction of the campus because the land for the campus construction included an area of their religious activities.

Goa   |   14 Aug 2020 1:41 PM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-14T19:23:35+05:30
Writer : Aditi Tiwari | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Kalingatv

Out of 10 lakh square metres of land for building IIT campus, the Goa cabinet on Wednesday diverted 45,000 square metres of land for building a temple.

Unrest among Guleli villagers erupted after the Goa government selected the land in July. The locals objected to the construction of the campus as the land as it included an area of their religious activities.

Guleli is the third site identified for the project in seven years after two other villages, Canacona and Sanguem, protested and got the campus shifted.

On Wednesday Goa CM Promod Sawan announced that they will be constructing a temple to pacify villagers.

"We have identified 45,000 square metres of land for religious activity. It will be diverted and taken off the final plan. This was done in the interest of the villagers and to pacify them. This is the interest of the villagers, The Indian Express.

Currently, IIT is sharing the campus with the Goa Engineering college in Farmagudi village of South Goa. Guleli is the third site in 7 years after Canacona and Sanguem. People of both the earlier places protested and got the campus shifted.

