No Money For Last Rites, Hyderabad Man Abandons Mother's Body On Footpath

Upon noticing the body wrapped in a blanket, locals alerted the police, who reached the spot and recovered it.

Telangana   |   31 Aug 2020 1:23 PM GMT
A Hyderabad man allegedly abandoned his 70-year-old mother's body on a footpath in the Banjara Hills area as he did not have money to perform her last rites. The mother had been suffering from fever for quite some days.

Upon noticing the body wrapped in a blanket, locals alerted the police, who reached the spot and recovered it. After investigation it was found that the woman used to beg in the area, and lived with her son, who was a watchman in an apartment complex, News18 reported.

"For the past four days she was having fever and she died on Saturday night and after her death, her son abandoned her body wrapped in a blanket claiming that he did not have money to perform her last rites and also that building owner might create some trouble as she had died of fever," a police official said quoting the woman's son.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

