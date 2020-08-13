Hyderabad: 22-Yr-Old Woman Tries To Sell Her 2-Month Old Son For Rs 45,000 To Travel To Mumbai

A 22-year-old woman was arrested by Hyderabad Police for trying to sell her two-month-old son for ₹45,000 to realise her dream of going to Mumbai.

The incident was reported in Hyderabad's Habeebnagar police station area, India Today reported. The police managed to rescue the child and nab the mother within 24 hours of receiving the complaint.

Police said that Shaikh Zoya Khan, 22, had a trivial fight with her husband and was living alone. He dreamt of going to Mumbai and was facing challenges in nurturing and raising the child alone.

The woman consequently planned to sell the baby, named Shaikh Adnan. Abdul Mujaheed, the woman's husband, learnt on Tuesday, August 11, that his wife was trying to sell the baby. He then approached the police.

Besides the mother, five other people have been arrested along with the family that purchased the boy. The mediator who fixed the deal has also been arrested.

Police handed over the baby to the father and lodged a case against the accused under the Juvenile Justice Act.

