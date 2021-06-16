Hindustan Unilever Aims to Ease Oxygen Crisis In Hotspots, Ties Up With Portea Medical And KVN Foundation To Provide Oxygen At Home

As Covid-19 continues to be a challenge that India grapples with, there is a massive strain on the healthcare infrastructure of the country and an increased requirement for hospitals and medical oxygen. Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) through its initiative Mission HO₂PE is committed to ease India's oxygen crisis and save a maximum number of lives.



A Little About Mission Hope -

As part of Mission HO₂PE, HUL has airlifted over 5000 oxygen concentrators into India from different parts of the world and is in process of delivering them to COVID hotspots in 16 states across urban and rural India. The concentrators will also be accessible to patients in 10 of India's largest cities viz. Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Pune free of charge and at home. This is all being done with the help of HUL's partners - Portea Medical, India's largest home health provider and KVN Foundation.

How To Get Access To An Oxygen Concentrator

Those in need of oxygen concentrators can give a miss call on the helpline number 08068065385. This helpline number which has been set up with the assistance from the team of Portea Medical and KVN Foundation will streamline all the requests for the concentrators. Once the requests are validated, the teams will ensure that the concentrators reach those in need, free of cost. During delivery of the oxygen concentrators, Portea Medical and KVN Foundation will also ensure that trained representatives in PPE suits are sent to the homes of individuals so that the caregivers are trained on the usage of these concentrators.



And Finally, Here's What You Need To Know About "The Borrow-Use-Return Model"

Quite evidently, there is an overwhelming demand for medical oxygen from all around. At a time when the lives of people depend on the availability of medical oxygen, it becomes all the more important to adapt to a circular model to utilise and re-utilise the resources.

Therefore, once the need for an oxygen concentrator is fulfilled by a patient, the concentrators are meant to be returned so that they could further be sanitised, serviced and passed on to the next COVID patient in need.

