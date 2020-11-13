An HP India Initiative To Encourage Unmeasured Giving This Festive Season Because #YeDiwaliDilWali

The world continues to reel through the year 2020 which has been testing the resolve of the customer and business owners alike. The optimism of festivities this year has been adversely impacted by the economic disruption all over the world. Diwali, the festival of light comes with its own parcel of hope. In these trying times, a small gesture of empathy and compassion can go a long way in reclaiming the true meaning of the festival. Staying true to the spirit and philosophy of generosity in action, HP India's heartwarming initiative #YeDiwaliDilWali encourages people to give thought to those who are in so many ways still coping up with the change.

Through the lens of a small kid, HP India's initiative gives an important perspective to the adults. It's a beautiful story of a child's heart full of innocence and kindness who recognises his position of social privilege while interacting with his family tailor. Enabled by friendly tech products like HP laptop and printer and limitless creativity, the child brings cheer to a dejected business owner. Setting an example for the adults to follow, this emotional initiative celebrates and encourages the gesture which can make someone else's Diwali bright too.

The post-pandemic world has brought with itself a number of inhibitions which has altered consumer habits. In addition, social distancing has especially impacted local and traditional businesses during the pandemic. This Diwali, the unsparing darkness can turn into the marvellous light of hope and exuberance with people coming together to support each other. There is always more light when it is relayed! The selfless gestures of people can go a long way in spreading light this festive season. This time Diwali brings us an opportunity to introspect the ways in which we can hold each other up and add greater meaning to the festival.

