Heartening! Migrant Workers' Daughter Scores A+ Grades In Kerala SSLC Exam

Rokshat Khatun of Kerala has emerged as one of the toppers of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) (Class 10 exams). Though nearly 30 per cent of the students secured A+ grades, Khatun's achievement stands out.

She is the first student to secure all A+ grades in all subjects in the history of NGO Quarters Government HSS in Kozhikode district, The Indian Express reported.

Migrating From West Bengal

Khatun scored top marks in all subjects, including Malayalam, despite it not being her first dialect. She is a native of West Bengal's Murshidabad. The family had shifted to Kerala 12 years ago to search for a better livelihood and provide their children with education.

Khatun's father, Rofiq SK, is an industrial worker and her mother, Jhuma Bibi, works as a house help.

Speaking to the media, the topper informed that she faced difficulty grasping the native language initially, but conversing with friends in the language helped her. After she picked to speak Malayalam, writing and reading became easy for her.

Khatun expressed her gratitude towards her teachers, who helped her out of the way in regional language subjects. "They worked hard to teach me the letters. Hindi is my favourite subject," she said, reported The Indian Express.

Her sister, Najiya Khatun, currently a Class 12 student, had scored similar grades in the SSLC two years ago.

Mother Bibi couldn't hold her happiness over her daughter's achievement. "I had expected it as she has worked so hard. She studies late into the night and again wakes up early in the morning to continue her studies," she told the media.

The couple used to homeschool the girls earlier until one of the neighbours helped them enroll the duo in the government school. The teachers have always empathised with the family, Bibi added.

Double Promotion

Khatun had complete one year of her primary education in Bengal. At the time, she was seven years old. At the time of enrolling in the school, she was given a double promotion to Class 4 after qualifying for the required test.

While the daughters speak Malayalam fluently, the couple struggles with the language. After earning enough, Rofiq and Bibi have cleared their debts and built a small house back in their native village.

The parents have asked their daughter to not think about financial crunches and entirely shift their focus on studies and the careers they wish to pursue. The topper looks forward to pursuing the Commerce stream and join the banking sector.

