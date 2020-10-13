CBI Removes Hathras Case FIR Hours After Putting It Up On Website

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), hours after uploading the copy of Hathras rape case First Information Report (FIR), removed it from its website. The CBI did this sensing it could be a possible violation of a Supreme Court order that FIRs in cases of rape and sexual assault cannot be displayed by police in the public domain, including those against minors.

The FIR withheld the victim's name, NDTV reported.

The media statement, however, was not removed from the website by the agency.

A 19-year-old woman from the Scheduled Caste community from western Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, who was allegedly brutally assaulted and gang-raped by four caste men from her village, died nearly two weeks after the attack. She was fighting for her life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a government hospital.

The incident took place on September 14 at a village in the district, some 200 KM from Delhi. All four accused have been arrested and sent to jail under the charge of gang-rape and murder.

The CBI took over the investigation from UP police into the case after registering an FIR under IPC sections related to gang rape and murder among others, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, officials said.

The case was assigned to its Ghaziabad unit with a special team to investigate the crime.

Also Read: Post-Mortem Report Of Hathras Rape-Murder Victim Reveals Heart-Wrenching Details