Haryana: Four Men Gang-Rape Woman In Yamunanagar After Tying Up Husband

In yet another horrific incident depicting the ill fate of women, a 37-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by four men in Haryana's Yamunanagar district on Thursday, December 24.

The Times of India while reporting on the incident stated that the woman, hailing from Nepal, was raped by the four accused at a tubewell room after they tied her husband outside at the verandah. The accused then fled the scene after the crime.

The Nepalese woman, along with her husband, worked as a labourer at an agriculture farm and stayed in the tubewell room with their two-year-old daughter.

"Five persons with covered faces came in a car at the tubewell around 11 pm on Thursday. I along with my daughter was sleeping in the room and my husband was sleeping in the verandah. They tied my husband. Four persons raped me," she alleged.

She said that when the fifth man tried to rape her, she pushed him and he fell down. The group, then, ran away while threatening them of dire consequences.

"I untied my husband. Then we informed our landlord about the incident. Our landlord took us to the police station," she added.

The woman filed a complaint and a case was registered against the five under sections Section 342 (wrongful confinement), 376-D (gang-rape), 452 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.



Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Dalit Man Beaten Up For Using Village Handpump