Human-interest

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Defends Ayurveda-Based Interventions In COVID Treatment

The minister said that Ayurveda interventions are prescribed after in-depth study of literature, scientific studies, including, in silico studies, experimental studies, and clinical studies.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   12 Oct 2020 11:00 AM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Defends Ayurveda-Based Interventions In COVID Treatment

Image Credit: zeenews

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday, October 11, defended the Ayurveda-based interventions in the prevention and treatment of coronavirus. He also hailed its efficacy in boosting immunity.

Following a query posed to the minister during Sunday Samvaad, a weekly webinar which Dr Vardhan hosts every Sunday with his social media audience, he went on to back the role of Ayurvedic drugs. The query in question was related to how Ayurvedic immunity boosters for COVID-19 treatment is allegedly not fully established yet.

"Ayurveda has a holistic approach towards disease management wherein salutogenesis is a major approach towards treatment of a disease condition and its prevention," he said.

The minister added that Ayurveda interventions are prescribed after in-depth study of literature, scientific studies, including, in silico studies, experimental studies, and clinical studies.

Harsh Vardhan said that public advisories about the use of time-tested and evidence-based natural Ayush remedies for health promotion and immunity modulation of the people during the COVID-19 pandemic were conceptualised and promoted by the health ministry.

"Besides, Guduchi, Ashwagandha, Guduchi and Pippali combination and AYUSH-64 have a substantial number of studies which prove their immuno-modulatory, anti-viral, antipyretic and anti-inflammatory properties. These interventions have also shown a good binding affinity with COVID-19 virus in in-silico studies," Vardhan said.

The minister added that scientific studies have also been initiated with the remedies to assess their impact in the prophylaxis, secondary prevention and management of COVID-afflicted cases, on the recommendations of the interdisciplinary task force set up by the government.

Also Read: Ambulance Driver Who Ferried Over 200 COVID-19 Victims Succumbs To The Virus In Delhi

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

Sumanti Sen is an English Literature graduate who believes "there's just one kind of folks. Folks.".

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian