Hapur Rape Case: Accused Arrested Week After Sexually Assaulting 6-Yr-Old Girl

Over a week after a six-year-old girl was kidnapped and brutally raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, the state police have arrested the accused.

Police claimed that during the investigation, the man was injured in retaliatory firing after he allegedly snatched a gun from police personnel.

"Dalpat was taken to the site of the crime for investigation where he snatched a policeman's pistol and tried to fire at them. In retaliatory firing, he was hit on the leg and has been admitted to a hospital," NDTV quoted Hapur police chief Sanjeev Suman as saying.

Based on three sketches, a photo of the accused, Dalpat, was released earlier this week. The police had also announced a reward of ₹50,000 for any information about him.

On August 13, Dalpat had left some clothes and a fake suicide note near a river, in an attempt to mislead police. In the note, he had written that he did not wish to die in a police encounter.

A six-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside her house in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, brutally raped by a bike-borne assailant on August 6, and left to die in a field.

The perpetrator abducted the girl when she was playing outside her house in Garhmukteshwar Kotwali area of Hapur, raped her, mutilated her private parts, dumped her in a field near the village and fled the spot. She is now being treated in a hospital in Meerut.

