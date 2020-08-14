Human-interest

Hapur Rape Case: Accused Arrested Week After Sexually Assaulting 6-Yr-Old Girl

On August 13, the accused left some clothes and a fake suicide note near a river, in an attempt to mislead police.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   14 Aug 2020 2:26 PM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Hapur Rape Case: Accused Arrested Week After Sexually Assaulting 6-Yr-Old Girl

Image Credits: News18, NDTV

Over a week after a six-year-old girl was kidnapped and brutally raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, the state police have arrested the accused.

Police claimed that during the investigation, the man was injured in retaliatory firing after he allegedly snatched a gun from police personnel.

"Dalpat was taken to the site of the crime for investigation where he snatched a policeman's pistol and tried to fire at them. In retaliatory firing, he was hit on the leg and has been admitted to a hospital," NDTV quoted Hapur police chief Sanjeev Suman as saying.

Based on three sketches, a photo of the accused, Dalpat, was released earlier this week. The police had also announced a reward of ₹50,000 for any information about him.

On August 13, Dalpat had left some clothes and a fake suicide note near a river, in an attempt to mislead police. In the note, he had written that he did not wish to die in a police encounter.

A six-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside her house in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, brutally raped by a bike-borne assailant on August 6, and left to die in a field.

The perpetrator abducted the girl when she was playing outside her house in Garhmukteshwar Kotwali area of Hapur, raped her, mutilated her private parts, dumped her in a field near the village and fled the spot. She is now being treated in a hospital in Meerut.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Raped, Private Parts Mutilated, Six-Yr-Old Girl Fights For Life

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian