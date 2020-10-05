Gurgaon: 25-Yr-Old Woman Gang-Raped, Beaten Up; Four Arrested

Four men in Gurgaon allegedly raped and brutally beat up a 25-year-old woman who suffered severe head injuries as a result. The incident took place in Gurgaon's DLF Phase 2 on Sunday, September 4, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), DLF, Karan Goyal said.

Police arrested all the accused, aged between 20 and 25, within hours of the crime. Three of the accused are delivery boys.

The woman met one of the four accused on Saturday night, September 3, near Sikanderpur metro station in Gurgaon. The accused then took her to a realtor's office, where the other three accused were also present. One of the accused, who worked at the realtor's office, had the keys to the complex.

The four men then gang-raped her.

The woman was beaten up when she resisted, and her head was smashed against a wall.

"She suffered a deep cut on her head and was hospitalised in Gurgaon," NDTV quoted the ACP as saying.

The accused then fled the spot, and upon hearing the woman's cries, a security guard of the complex alerted the police. Police reached the spot and took her to a hospital.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the law.

