Gujarat: Man Arrested For Raping Three Minor Girls In Vadodara

A 44-year-old MNC employee was arrested for allegedly raping three minor girls aged six, nine, and 12, for over a year in Gujarat's Vadodara police said on Thursday.

The incident came to light when one of the survivors began crying during a class where sexual harassment was mentioned. She then informed her teacher about the assault.

"The incident came into light when one of the girls narrated her ordeal to her teacher while getting lessons on 'good touch, bad touch'," NDTV quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lakhdheersinh Zala as saying.

The police were then informed, and they arrested the accused, identified as Rajnikant Mahto. Police said that Mahto has confessed to the crime and said that he had raped two other girls too.

The accused reportedly lured girls to his house by offering sweets and chocolates. "The man would call girls to his home on the pretext of giving them chocolates and sexually assault them," an official added.

The investigation into the case is underway.

