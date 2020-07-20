Gujarat Doctor Conducts Abortion On 15-Yr-Old Girl, Dumps Foetus In Garbage

A 59-year-old doctor was arrested on Saturday, July 18, for allegedly dumping a foetus at a garbage site in Maninagar area of Ahmedabad after conducting abortion of a 15-year-old girl.

The accused doctor, identified as Dr Chetan Shah has been reportedly running 'Keval Medicare Centre' hospital in the city's Vatva GIDC area for the last 29 years.

The incident took place on July 6, when the doctor aborted the foetus of the minor girl and later secretly threw it at a garbage site while driving back home in his white Hyundai Santro car.

He also charged the teenaged girl Rs 15,000 for terminating her pregnancy, according to police officials.

"The doctor has been running a hospital for the past 29 years. On July 6, he conducted abortion of the 15-year-old girl who was five months pregnant. He charged her Rs 15,000 and later asked her to go home after removing the foetus. On his way back to home, the doctor in his white coloured Hyundai Santro car threw the foetus at a garbage site near Aavkar Hall. An offence was already registered against unidentified persons in this regard at Maninagar police station. We have arrested him today after we got technical evidence," said a police officer at Maninagar Police Station, reported The Indian Express.



According to the publication, the police had already lodged a case against unidentified persons. On investigating the matter, the police caught hold of the minor girl and based on the information provided by her, they arrested 19-year-old Sunil Sargara of Behrampura in Ahmedabad for allegedly impregnating her.

While Sunil has been arrested under charges of rape and relevant sections of Protection Of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the doctor has been booked under Section 318 (secretly burying or disposing of the dead body of a child intentionally to conceal their birth) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

