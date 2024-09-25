From Tradition to Transformation: Ritu Agarwal’s Journey to Empower Women

In this candid interview, Logical Indian sits down with Ritu Agarwal, founder of I Deserve Life Systems and the visionary behind the Energy Queens Hub , to talk about her mission to empower women, her personal journey, and how her unique approach is helping women across India unlock their potential.

Q: Ritu, you’ve helped thousands of women transform their lives through your Energy Queens Hub and retreats. What inspired you to start this movement?

Ritu Agarwal:

It began with my own journey. Raised in a traditional Marwari family, I followed all the roles expected of me—wife, mother, daughter—but I felt emotionally drained and unfulfilled. Despite doing everything "right," I often felt unseen and unheard. That sense of depletion led me to search for a deeper meaning in life.

Through that search, I discovered that every woman has immense energy and potential within her. This realization inspired me to create a platform where women could tap into that power and lead lives of freedom, harmony, and growth. When a woman decides to do something, there’s nothing she cannot achieve. The Energy Queens movement is about showing women how powerful they truly are.





Q: You’ve built an incredible community through the Energy Queens Hub. Can you tell us more about what this community stands for and how it works?

Ritu Agarwal:

The Energy Queens Hub is more than just a coaching platform; it’s a vibrant sisterhood. Women from all walks of life—professionals, entrepreneurs, homemakers, coaches, freelancers, artists—come together to uplift one another. Every woman in the hub is working on her own transformation, but she’s also supporting others in their journey.

In this community, women feel supported and understood, which is rare in a world that often overlooks their needs. It’s a space where they can grow, be seen, and know they are not alone. With practical tools and spiritual wisdom, the Energy Queens Hub helps women break through limiting beliefs and step into their power.





Q: Your recent retreat in Goa, themed “Expansion,” was a huge success. Can you share some insights from that experience?

Ritu Agarwal:

The retreat in Goa was truly transformational. We had over 250 women attend, all eager to expand in every area of their lives—health, wealth, relationships, and leadership. The theme of "Expansion" was about breaking through the boundaries we set for ourselves and embracing our full potential.

One of the most inspiring moments was having Laxmi Agarwal with us. Her story as an acid attack survivor and advocate for women’s rights touched every heart in the room. Her resilience was a powerful reminder that no matter the obstacles, we all have the strength to rise. The retreat was filled with breakthroughs—women left not only with a renewed sense of purpose but also practical tools to create lasting change in their lives.





Q: How does your Energy Queen philosophy empower women, and what makes it unique?

Ritu Agarwal:

The Energy Queen philosophy is centered on aligning your inner energy to create balance in all areas of life. What makes it unique is that it’s not just about external success—it’s about thriving from within.

An Energy Queen is a woman who embodies resilience, purpose, and strength. She knows how to raise her frequency, harmonize her energy, and face life’s challenges with grace. Through the teachings in the Energy Queens Hub, women learn to connect deeply with their energy, master their emotions, and unlock their potential. It’s about being in command of your life, not just reacting to it. That’s the transformation we aim for in the Hub.





Q: Can you tell us more about the four pillars of your coaching—health, wealth, relationships, and leadership? How do they work together to create transformation?

Ritu Agarwal:

The four pillars—health, wealth, relationships, and leadership—are interconnected and essential for a balanced life. You can’t focus on one while neglecting the others, because true transformation happens when all aspects of your life are in alignment.

Health is the foundation. It’s not just about physical fitness; it’s about emotional and mental well-being too. Wealth is about more than money. It’s about cultivating an abundance mindset and creating opportunities in life. Relationships are crucial to emotional fulfillment. Building healthy, supportive connections with others is key to happiness. Leadership is about owning your space—whether in your home, career, or community. It’s about leading your life with confidence and clarity.

When these four pillars are balanced, women can step into their full power and live lives of freedom, harmony, and growth. At the Energy Queens Hub, I work on all these pillars as well as their passion, purpose and service to help women achieve everything they desire while contributing back to society and the world at large.





Q: You’ve mentioned that your own journey was one of transformation. Can you share more about how you personally discovered this path?

Ritu Agarwal:

My transformation came from realizing that external success doesn’t necessarily bring fulfillment. I was ticking all the boxes, but I still felt empty inside. I had to redefine what success meant for me and look within. That’s when I found that the energy we need to live a fulfilled life is already within us—it just needs to be awakened.

I sought out mentors like Jack Canfield, T. Harv Eker, Blair Singer and their teachings helped me align my inner world with my outer goals. This alignment led to profound changes in my life, and I knew I had to share this with other women. That’s why I created I Deserve Life Systems—to help women go through the same process of inner transformation and create the life they truly desire.





Q: What’s next for you and the Energy Queens Hub? How do you see the movement growing in the future?

Ritu Agarwal:

The Energy Queens movement is growing every day. We’re expanding our community, offering more retreats, and creating new online programs so that women all over the world can benefit from this work.

My vision is to reach as many women as possible, helping them step into their power and transform their lives. I believe that once a woman taps into her inner energy, there’s nothing she can’t achieve. The movement is about creating a global network of empowered women who not only change their own lives but also inspire and uplift others along the way.





Q: What message would you like to share with women who are feeling stuck or overwhelmed in their lives right now?

Ritu Agarwal:

To every woman feeling stuck or overwhelmed, I want to say this: You are far more powerful than you realize. The challenges you face are not there to stop you—they’re opportunities for growth.

Take the time to connect with your inner energy, to nurture your mind, body, and spirit. And remember, you don’t have to do it alone. Surround yourself with a community that lifts you up and believes in you. You can be, do, and have anything you want in your life. You are the architect of your story, and once you step into your power, there are no limits to what you can achieve.

In a world where women are constantly asked to compromise, Ritu Agarwal’s Energy Queens movement stands as a beacon of hope and empowerment. Her work isn’t just about personal growth—it’s about creating a community of women who uplift and inspire one another, shaping a brighter future for generations to come.