Rajasthan: Five-Yr-Old Girl Raped, Admitted In Critical Condition, Accused Detained

The girl has already undergone a surgery, and two more surgeries are yet to be performed.

The Logical Indian Crew
Rajasthan   |   13 Aug 2020 1:48 PM GMT
Writer : Sumanti Sen | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: indiatvnews

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Shahabad area of Rajasthan's Baran district on Tuesday, August 11, by a 19-year-old man, following which she was admitted to a hospital in a critical condition.

Shahabad Circle Officer Kajodmal said that the girl was profusely bleeding and was rushed to Baran district hospital, from where she was referred to Jay Kay Lon hospital in Kota.

The girl has already undergone surgery, and two more surgeries are yet to be performed. Shahabad SHO Hariprasad Rana confirmed that the accused has been detained.

The survivor, who belongs to a tribal community, had gone outside at around 5 PM on August 11, Tuesday, when the accused, who was in an inebriated condition, attacked her.

The accused, also from the girl's community, dragged her inside a 'Malabari Kendra' (mother and child-care centre) centre and raped her.

The girl came back home bleeding, and narrated the ordeal to her parents, The New Indian Express reported. The family rushed to the police station and a case was registered.

The accused has been booked for rape under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

