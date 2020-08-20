Human-interest

[Video] Farmer In Switzerland Uses Helicopter To Airlift Injured Cow From Swiss Alps

The farmer got the cow airlifted by a helicopter from a mountain in the Swiss Alps as he did not want to cause further injury to the animal.

Richa Mukherjee (Digital Journalist) 
India   |   20 Aug 2020 12:51 PM GMT
Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
[Video] Farmer In Switzerland Uses Helicopter To Airlift Injured Cow From Swiss Alps

An injured cow was flown by helicopter in Switzerland on Tuesday during what is known as the "Bodenfahrt", with farmers moving over 1,000 cattle from the higher pastures of the Klausen Pass back to the lower Alps near Urnerboden.

In a heartwarming gesture, a farmer hailing from Switzerland decided to get its cow airlifted as the bovine was walking with a limp. He got the cow airlifted by a helicopter from a mountain in Swiss Alps as he did not want to cause further injury to the animal.

A video of the incident showing the cow suspended in the air as it is airlifted by a helicopter set the social media abuzz. Netizens hailed the farmer for his benevolence.

Also Read: Pune Hospital Gifts Artificial Limb To Three Legged Cow

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Richa Mukherjee

Richa Mukherjee

Digital Journalist

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

Journalist, believer. optimist, ambitious

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian