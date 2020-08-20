[Video] Farmer In Switzerland Uses Helicopter To Airlift Injured Cow From Swiss Alps

An injured cow was flown by helicopter in Switzerland on Tuesday during what is known as the "Bodenfahrt", with farmers moving over 1,000 cattle from the higher pastures of the Klausen Pass back to the lower Alps near Urnerboden.

WHEN COWS FLY: A Swiss farmer decided to use a helicopter to airlift one of his beloved bovines down the mountain. The farmer says the cow had been walking with a limp and he didn't want to risk further injury to the animal. https://t.co/HSjcKh5oy6 pic.twitter.com/5qZgRdcWWs — ABC News (@ABC) August 19, 2020

A video of the incident showing the cow suspended in the air as it is airlifted by a helicopter set the social media abuzz. Netizens hailed the farmer for his benevolence.

