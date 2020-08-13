Madhya Pradesh: Family Forced To Carry Ailing Woman To Hospital On Cot In Absence Of Paved Roads

A woman's family had to carry her on a cot suspended from bamboo sticks with ropes to hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on August 10, as there were no paved roads connecting the village to the hospital.

"My mother has a heart-related ailment. We are from Dongra Panchayat. There are no roads here and it becomes difficult to travel especially in times of rains. The officials from the administration also came and gave an assurance that a road will be made, but the problem was not solved," NDTV quoted Som Lal Yadav as telling ANI.

#MadhyaPradesh: A woman was carried on a cot suspended on a bamboo stick, by family members, in Anuppur district to reach a hospital on August 10 as there is no paved road connecting the village to the hospital pic.twitter.com/7LzGk9F8bP — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

"Our home is about 2 km away from the main road. Seeing my mother ill, I decided to call an ambulance but they said that they will take two hours to reach so we decided to take her to the hospital ourselves. Our bike is there on the main road," he added.



"There is also a problem of the lack of electricity," he said.

The woman's husband, Hem Lal, said: "As there are no roads, my family had to carry my wife for more than three kilometres. We are facing a big problem due to the absence of roads here. Politicians and administrative officials came but nothing was done."

"I got to know about it in the morning. So the collector asked me to go and see and make arrangements that are best for the people," Panchayat chief executive officer Imran Siddiqi said.

"Now we will resolve their problem with our technical officers and engineers," he added.

