Quota For Family Members Of Terror Attack Victims In Medical, Dental Colleges: Centre

Applications have been sought by the Home Ministry from families of terror attack victims for pursuing MBBS and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) courses in medical and dental colleges under the central pool.

All states have been informed about the allocation of MBBS and BDS seats from the central pool to the spouse and children of victims of terrorist attacks. The home ministry has made it clear that no separate exams will be held, and the selection will be made based on the marks that the students obtained in NEET. The necessary education qualification will also be taken into account.

A home ministry official clarified that a spouse or children of someone killed in a terror attack is eligible for application under the scheme.

"It is requested that the State government(s), Union Territory administration(s) may kindly give wide publicity while inviting application(s) from eligible candidates as indicated above for the academic year 2020-21 for allocation of MBBS and BDS seats from central pool for spouse and children of terrorist victims," NDTV quoted the ministry communication as saying.

The states and union territories will have to ensure that complete applications of eligible candidates are sent to the home ministry within 15 days after the declaration of the results of NEET-UG 2020. The applications should be in the prescribed format in duplicate and must enclose all necessary documents in respect of their states and UTs along with due verification or authentication and countersignatures of the competent authority.

States which are deficient in medical education are among the beneficiaries of the central pool of MBBS and BDS seats. It also includes children of families where a parent or a direct family member was killed in an act of terrorism, as well as children of those who have been the innocent victim of cross-firing or firing by armed forces in combating terrorism in UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Also eligible for the central pool of MBBS and BDS seats are the children of people who are exposed to risks due to their assignments related to combating terrorism, children of those who have come in the "hit list" of terrorist organisations, and also children of families that have migrated from Kashmir due to the current situation and cannot support themselves as they have lost their means of livelihood including their business or use of their properties.

