Injured Male Elephant Found Dead In Kerala's Malappuram

It was gathered from site videos and field team account that the animal must have slipped in the slushy area due to continuous mild rain, and consequently injured itself.

Kerala   |   19 Sep 2020
A male elephant from the Mettupalayam forest range in Coimbatore was found dead on Thursday, September 17, in the jungles of Nilgiris. The animal was aged between 18-20.

The forest department had arranged to tranquilise the elephant for treatment as it was injured. However, it had moved into hilly terrain.

The elephant could not get up due to the injury on its leg, and further slipped for about 15 feet in an attempt to get up. It later died.

The elephant also had two other injuries on its body after he fought with another tusker -on the shoulder and on the abdomen, The Times Of India reported.

Two more elephants recently died due to gore injuries. One was a 50-year-old tusker that died on May 14 this year, while the other was a sub-adult male elephant aged 10-11 years that died on July 31, 2020.

Kerala witnessed massive outrage after a pregnant wild elephant died on May 27 after she ate a pineapple filled with firecrackers.

The elephant which originally belonged to Silent Valley National Park (SVNP), Palakkad remained calm though she was under excruciating pain. She did not create a ruckus much to the disbelief of the forest department officials.

