Maharashtra: Doctor Stabbed By Son Of Deceased COVID-19 Patient In Latur Hospital

In a shocking incident, a doctor was allegedly assaulted by the son of a deceased COVID-19 patient at a hospital in Maharashtra's Latur city.

The incident took place on Wednesday, July 29, in the morning, at Alpha Superspeciality Hospital, according to the police.

According to reports, the man's 60-year-old mother had been admitted to the hospital on July 25 after she had tested positive for coronavirus. She was also suffering from co-morbidities and had died early Wednesday morning.

When Dr Dinesh Varma, who had earlier spoken to her relatives about her serious condition, arrived at the hospital, her son and three other relatives had a heated argument with him over the woman's death.

The son suddenly picked up a sharp weapon, stabbed Varma in the chest, neck and on the hand, said the officials. Dr Varma was seriously injured and was then admitted to another hospital and had to go undergo treatment.

The 35-year-old assaulter was later arrested by the police officials.

Condemning the incident, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced that the Out Patient Departments (OPDs) in the district would remain shut for a day in protest. The association further demanded round-the-clock police protection to doctors amid the rising cases of assault on doctors and frontline health workers in the country.

Also Read: Tiger Corridors Require Immediate Attention For Sustaining Conservation Of The Animals: Govt Report