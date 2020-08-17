Delhi: Police Rescue Two-Month-Old Girl Sold Multiple Times To Several People

A 10-hour long joint operation on August 13 by Delhi Police and Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) resulted in rescuing a two-month-old girl who was allegedly sold multiple times to several people.

Police have arrested the girl's father for selling the infant, along with three others -- Manju, Sanjay Mittal and Manisha.

"The father said two of his daughters were physically challenged. After the birth of his third daughter, he sold the child because he didn't have money for medicines for his elder daughter and also wanted his youngest one to have a better life. The child was given to Manisha," The Indian Express quoted DCP (North), Monika Bhardwaj, as saying.

Manisha sold the child to Mittal.

"He paid ₹80,000 to Manisha. He then took the help of other women to hand over the child to Manju. The child was finally rescued from Hauz Qazi," said the DCP.

The child, found around 10:30 AM on August 13, was returned to her mother, who works as domestic help.

DCW officials said that a mahila panchayat group in Delhi had informed them at around 8 PM on August 12 that a man had allegedly sold his infant daughter to a woman for Rs 40,000 recently.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, "We started tracing the girl since Wednesday night and raided several places to rescue her. The accused have been arrested. We will work on the rehabilitation of the infant."

