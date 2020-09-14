Delhi Police Arrests Wanted Criminal Who Sexually Exploited Women And Planned To Publish Book On Them

A wanted criminal with a ₹5 lakh reward on his head has been arrested by the Inter-State Cell, Crime Branch, Delhi Police.



The 50-year old criminal who has been identified as Dhaval Trivedi also known as Mukhtiyar Singh is a resident of Karelibag in Vadodara, Gujarat and the police were in search of him for a case in Gandhinagar area of Gujarat. Since 2018, he has been absconding.

According to police officials, Trivedi is a teacher and had the habit of enticing and sexually harassing minor girls during tuition classes. He was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) act at Paddhari in Rajkot, Gujarat and has been sentenced of life imprisonment.

India Today quoted DCP (Crime), Monica Bhardwaj, as saying, "On the basis of the analysis of movements, contacts and technical surveillance, the movement of the accused was suspected in Industrial Town Baddi in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. On September 12, the team zeroed in on a location in Baddi and conducted a raid."

The team of the Inter-State cell discovered that Trivedi was working as a guard in a factory in order to keep his identity a secret. When they reached the factory to catch him, the accused had already escaped. But the police force caught hold of Trivedi and arrested him.

Previously, the chargesheet filed by the CID Crime team said that the man is a serial offender who has abducted around eight women till now which also include minor girls. Also, the accused was a principal and a teacher in various schools and knows more than eight languages. He had two marriages and used pen names and altered his appearances to hide his original identity.

According to police sources, during the interrogation, Trivedi said that he was in a plan to write a book on the episodes and occurrences of his life and wanted it to be titled as 'Ten perfect women in my life.'

