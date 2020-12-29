Uttar Pradesh Farmer Braves Delhi Winters, Protests Bare-Bodied With Tricolour Painted On Him

Braving chilly Delhi winters, Vikas Yadav, a farmer from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj region, has been protesting against the three farm laws passed by the government. Yadav was seen protesting at the Singhu border bare-bodied with the tricolour painted on him.

Yadav wrote slogans on his arms and face. He hopes that his attempt of protesting against the farm laws would draw the government's attention towards the farmers' protest.

"Nobody is listening to us. We are living on the road, but no one is paying any attention. Maybe now they will," Yadav, told The New Indian Express.

He had been protesting quietly for over a week with the hope of observing changes. However, with no indication of going back on the laws from the government, Yadav was "frustrated" and hence decided to paint his body in a tricolour. According to him, getting his body painted was a way of showing the 'strength' and 'unity' of the farmers.

"The government has been ignoring us. I came here a week back, and nothing has changed. They don't care if the farmers are out on the road in this cold. They won't care even if we die." said Yadav. "I did this to show our government that we are not afraid of anything. The cold is nothing compared to our fight. I am doing this for myself and my farmer brothers," Yadav added.

He intends to keep adding new slogans to his body until the government fulfils the farmers' demands. In Delhi, thousands of farmers are protesting at various border points for over a month now. They are demanding a repeal of the three new farm laws, with no breakthrough yet.

The three central farm laws that were enacted in September have been projected as major reforms that will bring about a change in the agricultural sector. However, the farmers are wary that privatisation will finish of government markets and deprive them of minimum support price